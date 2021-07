The US Navy has awarded Raytheon a low-rate initial production (LRIP) contract for the AN/ALQ-249(V)1 Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) electronic attack payload. Part of a larger NGJ system that will augment and ultimately replace the legacy ALQ-99 Tactical Jamming System currently used on the EA-18G Growler, the AN/ALQ-249(V)1 consists of two pods – referred to as a shipset – carried on EA-18G underwing weapon stations. Designed to counter emitters in the mid-band frequency range, the system integrates gallium-nitride-based active electronically scanned-array (AESA) antennas, an all-digital receiver, and multichannel techniques generator within a non-proprietary modular open systems architecture.