Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Financial benefits you can offer your employees

By Guest Contributor
upstatebusinessjournal.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinancial issues impact employees in every stage of life. Here are a few that you may have heard in passing but that have not received many headlines. In 2018, the IRS issued a private letter ruling (PLR) which allowed an employee to make student loan payments acting as their 401(k) ‘deferral’ and therefore were eligible to receive the 401(k) match. Now there is proposed legislation to solidify the letter into a formal rule. Essentially the new rule would allow an employee to make regular student loan payments and the employer to make a matching contribution into their retirement plan as if the employee had deferred into the plan. This retirement benefit would be voluntary, and employers decide whether to participate. This new feature may give younger employees the ability to begin their retirement savings and balance debt elimination at the same time.

upstatebusinessjournal.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deferral#Retirement Savings#Retirement Age#Retirement Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
IRS
Related
Income Taxwestsidenewsny.com

Child Tax Credit provides relief for working families

The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance reminds taxpayers to review their eligibility for the Child Tax Credit. The American Rescue Plan increased the Child Tax Credit to $3,600 per child for children under six years old and $3,000 per child for children ages six to 17. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will begin distributing monthly payments of up to $300 per child to eligible families in the coming weeks; the remaining half of the 2021 credits must be claimed on income tax returns filed next spring.
Businessmadison

3 Ways to Squeeze an Extra $100 a Month From Social Security

The income that Social Security provides in retirement is crucial for a huge number of Americans. In many cases, Social Security is the only reliable source of income, while even for those fortunate enough to have pensions, savings, or side gigs to provide some extra cash, Social Security is still a key financial support.
Personal FinanceKXLY

3 Great Reasons to Take Social Security Benefits at 62

Should you claim Social Security at age 62? It happens to be the most popular age to sign up for benefits, namely because it’s also the earliest age at which you can file. But when you claim benefits at 62, you shortchange yourself to some degree. That’s because you’re not entitled to your full monthly Social Security benefit, based on your earnings history, until you reach full retirement age, or FRA — which isn’t until age 66, 67, or somewhere in between, depending on your year of birth. And if you were born in 1960 or later and file for Social Security at 62, you’ll slash your monthly benefit by 30% on a permanent basis.
TravelSeattle Times

A woman’s guide to making the most of Social Security

As a single woman with no children, Karen Callahan is putting together the financial pieces that will protect her for a potentially long life on her own. A large piece of her puzzle: getting as much Social Security income as she can. Callahan, 67, of Marlborough, Massachusetts, is holding off...
Personal FinanceGazette

Defining, and working toward, financial independence

There might not be fireworks, but any day is a good one to celebrate financial independence — even if you’re not quite there yet. What is financial independence for you? For many people, it’s being able to live a good lifestyle without having to work for money. For those folks, they might still have a career because they love what they do and have control over how much they work. But their work is no longer about the money — it’s about interesting activities and a sense of purpose.
Income TaxPosted by
Ladders

A Roth IRA could help you avoid taxes like the ultrawealthy

The trove of IRS records recently uncovered by ProPublica has confirmed what many have always suspected: Billionaires often enjoy a substantially lower tax rate than the average American. They do that by claiming losses and deductions that reduce their taxable income and by holding much of their wealth in investments,...
Personal FinanceMinneapolis Star Tribune

Are you ready for a financial crisis? Here's a resource that can help

Here's a safe forecast: Another economic downturn lies in our future. Now, take into consideration unexpected personal setbacks that also occur all too frequently, such as a severe illness, family emergencies and unemployment. Question is, when hard times come will you be financially prepared? For too many people the answer...
Personal FinanceMinneapolis Star Tribune

Financial vital signs to monitor right now

A midyear financial review is often a good idea. This year, it's almost essential. With people going back to offices, travel resuming and Congress making significant changes to various laws affecting your finances, consider taking some time to check in on your money. You might be able to make some smart moves to reflect the new realities.
BusinessStar-Tribune

Here's the Maximum Social Security Benefit in 2021

If you're retiring and you qualify for Social Security's maximum benefit, you could pocket $3,895 per month in Social Security income in 2021. You'll only collect that much money if you begin receiving benefits at 70 years or older, though. The maximum amount you can collect this year if you file at age 62 is $2,324, and the maximum paid if you're 66 is $3,113.
Newport, VTnewportdispatch.com

PSA: How does Social Security fit into retirement?

You could spend two or three decades in retirement. To meet your income needs for all those years, you’ll generally need a sizable amount of retirement assets. How will Social Security fit into the picture?. First, you’ll need to decide when to begin taking your benefits. You can start at...
Businesskoamnewsnow.com

How to Beat the Average $1,553 Social Security Check

The average retiree can expect to get about $1,553 per month, or $18,636 per year, from Social Security. It’s no small sum, but it’s also not enough to cover most retirees’ expenses. Most people will need some personal savings to cover the difference. If you want to stretch those dollars...