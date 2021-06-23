Financial benefits you can offer your employees

Financial issues impact employees in every stage of life. Here are a few that you may have heard in passing but that have not received many headlines. In 2018, the IRS issued a private letter ruling (PLR) which allowed an employee to make student loan payments acting as their 401(k) ‘deferral’ and therefore were eligible to receive the 401(k) match. Now there is proposed legislation to solidify the letter into a formal rule. Essentially the new rule would allow an employee to make regular student loan payments and the employer to make a matching contribution into their retirement plan as if the employee had deferred into the plan. This retirement benefit would be voluntary, and employers decide whether to participate. This new feature may give younger employees the ability to begin their retirement savings and balance debt elimination at the same time.