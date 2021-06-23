An Intro to Colorspaces and FFmpeg with InVideo
Re-inventing video creation on the browser and making it accessible to the world. The rendering process of a .mp4 video created on InVideo involves piping a sequence of virtual framebuffers, containing the information of each frame of the composition, to the FFmpeg encoder, which sequentially stitches them into a video with standard H.264 encoding. A virtual framebuffer is just another fancy term for — the array of RGB values corresponding to the pixels of the frame of the video. It’s a ‘virtual image’ of sorts.hackernoon.com