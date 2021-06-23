Toronto Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah receives 5-game ban, fine for throwing at Orioles’ Maikel Franco

The Toronto Blue Jays (34-35) will take on the Baltimore Orioles (23-47) in the finale of a three-game set at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at 1:05 PM ET. Toronto split a series and snapped a five-game losing streak after a 10-7 triumph versus the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday. The Blue Jays will try to maintain their winning form to close this series with a win. Toronto pitching staff has given away a total of nine hits and seven earned runs with one walk granted while striking out a total of 12 batters of the Orioles. Shortstop Marcus Semien led the charge with three runs, two base hits, and three RBIs for the Jays. First Baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scored two runs with a double and three RBIs while Designated Hitter Bo Bichette earned a one-run score on one hit with an RBI in the victory.