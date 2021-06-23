Cancel
Toronto Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah receives 5-game ban, fine for throwing at Orioles’ Maikel Franco

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRookie right-hander Alek Manoah of the Toronto Blue Jays was suspended five games and issued a fine for throwing at Baltimore Orioles third baseman Maikel Franco over the weekend, causing a benches-clearing altercation. MLB also announced that Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo received a one-game suspension. Montoyo served the ban Tuesday when his team played against the Miami Marlins, while Manoah decided to appeal his suspension.

