Lounges Reopen at Munich Airport’s Terminal 1

Argo AI's autonomous vehicles will begin testing at Munich Airport on an asphalted area of around 55,000 square meters. Around four months after the start of construction work, the management of Munich Airport has now been able to hand over the preliminary test track of the new development site, which was completed on schedule. In the course of the construction work, 220 cubic meters of concrete were used, cable conduits with a total length of 16,000 meters were laid and a fence more than one kilometer long was erected. Among other things, 16 LED floodlight masts, each 18 meters high, are used to illuminate the facility. The second construction phase of the test track, which will increase the area by a further approx. 36,000 square meters, is scheduled for completion by the end of 2022.