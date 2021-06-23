Cancel
Lounges Reopen at Munich Airport's Terminal 1

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a steady increase in flights and a decrease in the number of Covid-19 incidences, lounges are reopening at Munich Airport. First, Airport Lounge Europe is going back into operation as of today. The reopening of Airport Lounge World will follow on July 1, 2021 - both of them are located in Munich Airport’s Terminal 1. The use of the lounges is, of course, in line with the hygiene and health precautions currently in force, such as distance rules and the wearing of FFP2 masks when moving around the lounge.

