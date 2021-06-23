Cancel
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of PMI Data, Fed Speakers

By Lisa Levin
Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Nasdaq surged more than 100 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) and KB Home (NYSE: KBH)

The current account report for the first quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, while the flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for June is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. Data on new home sales for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman is set to speak at 9:10 a.m. ET, while Raphael Bostic, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta president will speak at 11:10 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren is set to speak at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 42 points to 33,877.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 2.25 points at 4,238.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 7 points to 14,265.25.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 33,565,290 with around 602,460 deaths. India reported a total of at least 30,028,700 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 18,054,650 cases.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.8% to trade at $74.70 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.4% to trade at $73.34 a barrel. The American Petroleum Institute, late Tuesday, reported a decline of 7.199 million barrels in crude oil inventories for the week ending June 18. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories is scheduled for released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly lower today. The Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.1% and STOXX Europe 600 Index fell 0.2%. The French CAC 40 Index fell 0.4%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.1% while German DAX 30 fell 0.4%. The IHS Markit Eurozone manufacturing PMI came in unchanged at 63.1 in June, while services PMI climbed to 58.0 in June. Germany’s composite PMI increased to 60.4 in June, recording its strongest reading since March 2011. French composite PMI increased to 57.1 in June from 57 in May

Asian markets traded mixed today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.03%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 1.79% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.25%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.6% and India’s BSE Sensex slipped 0.1%. Japan’s index of leading economic indicators in Japan rose to 103.8 in April from the preliminary reading of 103.0, while index of coincident economic indicators rose to 95.3 in April from a final reading of 92.9 a month ago. The au Jibun Bank Japan’s composite PMI dropped to 47.8 in June from a final level of 48.8 a month ago. Australian composite PMI fell to 56.1 in June from 58.0 in the earlier month.

Broker Recommendation

JP Morgan downgraded RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) from Neutral to Underweight and announced a $90 price target.

RPM International shares fell 1.1% to $88.83 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

  • Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) reported the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares at $5.00 per share.
  • Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) has received approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange for a dual primary listing in the city, Bloomberg reported — citing people with knowledge of the matter..
  • BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) reported a $100 million common stock offering.
  • IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO) reported upbeat results for its second quarter.
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

DiDi Stock Falls Just Days After IPO: Technical Levels To Watch

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) shares were trading lower Friday after China announced a cybersecurity review days after the stock went public. China’s internet regulator said it’s investigating the company’s cybersecurity risks. DiDi Global is a Chinese ride-sharing company similar to Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT). DiDi Global...
StocksBenzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Shares Plummet

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.33% to 34,747.45 while the NASDAQ rose 0.50% to 14,594.85. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.47% to 4,340.12. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,680,520 cases with around 605,030 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 30,458,250 cases and 400,310 deaths, while Brazil reported over 18,622,300 COVID-19 cases with 520,090 deaths. In total, there were at least 182,685,990 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,956,750 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksBenzinga

Microsoft And Apple Lead The Dow Jones Higher Friday

U.S. indices were trading higher Friday following better-than-expected jobless claims, which lifted recovery sentiment to start off July. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.46% to $347.94. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed higher by 1.15% to $358.64. The SPDR S&P 500...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks extend global rally after U.S. jobs report

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Most Asian stocks gained on Monday, extending the rally that took global equities to a record high after a U.S. jobs report signalled the economic recovery remained intact but didn’t yet warrant any immediate withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus. Japanese markets, however, bucked the trend,...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Gold eases off two-week high as US dollar firms

BENGALURU (July 5): Gold prices edged lower on Monday after hitting a two-week high in the previous session, weighed down by a slight uptick in the dollar, while investors awaited more U.S. economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans. Spot gold was down 0.1% to $1,785.41...
Economyelpasoinc.com

Asian shares mixed, US markets closed for Independence Day

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mixed Monday in Asia in quiet trading, with U.S. markets set to be closed for observance of Independence Day. Tokyo and Hong Kong declined while most other regional markets advanced. U.S. futures edged lower after Wall Street capped a milestone-shattering week Friday with stock indexes hitting more record highs as investors welcomed a report showing the nation’s job market was even stronger last month than expected.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, currencies nudge higher as Fed rate hike threat eases

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Dollar weakens after mixed U.S. jobs data * Baht underperform Asian FX * Indonesia stocks drop on COVID-19 woes By Anushka Trivedi July 5 (Reuters) - Most Asian stocks edged up on Monday, showing signs of easing volatility after U.S. jobs data hinted the recovery in the world's biggest economy was on track but didn't yet need an immediate withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus. The Fed's surprising hawkish tilt last month spooked Asian markets with the prospect that the central bank's unwinding of bond-buying programme and sooner-than-expected rate hikes could lead to outflows from emerging markets. Taiwan's bourse rose 1% while South Korea, the Philippines and Singapore's equities made modest gains of around 0.4% each. The greenback pulled back from three-month highs as rate hikes bets ebbed, pressured by the weaker aspects of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report where the unemployment rate for June rose, even as the number of jobs added beat forecast. Local currencies firmed in response, with the Indonesian rupiah, South Korean won and Taiwan's dollar firming 0.3% to 0.6%. "Overall, market sentiment starts this week on a more positive footing," OCBC analysts said in a note, adding that a more consistent outperformance on the labour front would be needed to price in for Fed expectations. "That may come through only towards the end of third-quarter of 2021." Trading was thin as U.S. markets remain closed for the extended 4th of July weekend. Investors now await the minutes of Federal Open Markets Committee June meeting on Wednesday for more clues on tapering. Pandemic-hit Indonesia's stocks dropped 0.5% after posting its biggest daily jump in deaths from coronavirus, fuelling doubts about the timeline of lifting of curbs in the country. The Thai baht, which has shed almost 4% over the past three-weeks, traded little changed. JP Morgan analysts said they expected no big bets would be made until there was more clarity on the success of the country's "Phuket sandbox" initiative that allows free movement on the island for fully vaccinated tourists. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are up around 3.6 basis points at 4.755% ** Top gainers on the Singapore STI include: Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust, up 2.1%, and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, up 1.4% ** In the Philippines, top index gainers are DMCI Holdings Inc, up 2.1%, and Aboitiz Power Corp, up 2.02% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0421 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.08 -7.10 -0.58 4.27 China +0.15 +1.03 0.16 1.47 India +0.00 -2.24 0.57 13.09 Indonesia +0.33 -3.05 -0.41 0.32 Malaysia +0.18 -3.24 -0.33 -6.08 Philippines -0.39 -2.60 0.21 -1.72 S.Korea +0.45 -3.87 0.43 14.70 Singapore +0.04 -1.89 0.28 10.33 Taiwan +0.34 +2.10 1.07 21.50 Thailand +0.00 -6.96 0.10 9.02 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar pauses as rate hike fears ebb, Fed minutes up next

SINGAPORE, July 5 (Reuters) - The dollar was stuck in neutral on Monday, after hitting a speed bump when last week’s mixed bag of U.S. labour data allayed investor fears about a hastening end to monetary stimulus. While the headline June job creation figure beat forecasts, unemployment ticked higher and...
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall St. hits record following robust June employment data

On Friday, Wall St. had closed out the session in a buoyant texture with all three key indices - benchmark S&P 500, trade-sensitive Dow and tech-heavy Nasdaq – wrapping up the session at record closing peak, while the US equity market bellwether S&P 500 had notched the longest streak of record closing highs since the June of 1997.
BusinessMetro International

Dollar falls from three-month high after U.S. nonfarm payrolls data

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar dropped from three-month high earlier on Friday, weighed down by what analysts viewed as a mixed U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for June, that showed a strong headline number but with some weak components. Volume is expected to thin out later in the session ahead of...
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.44%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Technology, Consumer Services and Healthcare sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.44% to hit a new all time high, while the S&P 500 index climbed 0.75%, and the NASDAQ Composite index climbed 0.81%.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Stock prices rise, dollar falls on U.S. jobs data

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - Global shares rose on Friday, hitting an all-time high on lift from a better-than-expected U.S. monthly jobs report that signaled a strong end to the second quarter in the world's largest economy. There were weak spots in the jobs report, including a slight uptick...
StocksShareCast

US open: Stocks trade higher as nonfarm payrolls beat expectations

Wall Street stocks opened higher on Friday as investors thumbed over a key jobs report. As of 1520 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.07% at 34,657.06, while the S&P 500 was 0.29% firmer at 4,332.40 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 0.39% stronger at 14,578.41.
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks May See Further Upside On Strong Jobs Data

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session mostly higher, stocks may see further upside in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 85 points. Early buying interest may be generated in reaction to...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; US Economy Adds 850,000 Jobs In June

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.10% to 34,667.85 while the NASDAQ rose 0.40% to 14,580.23. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.30% to 4,332.94. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,680,520 cases with around 605,030 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 30,458,250 cases and 400,310 deaths, while Brazil reported over 18,622,300 COVID-19 cases with 520,090 deaths. In total, there were at least 182,685,990 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,956,750 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields lower after strong payroll data puts focus on Fed

(Updates with market activity, analyst comment, details on TIPS) By Ross Kerber July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Friday after a strong payroll report left uncertainty about how the Federal Reserve might respond. The benchmark 10-year yield was down 3.9 basis points at 1.4407% in midday trading. That was close to its level before the morning release of new Labor Department data showed U.S. job growth accelerated in June. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 850,000 jobs last month after rising 583,000 in May, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday. The unemployment rate rose to 5.9% from 5.8% in May. Treasury yields initially ticked up on the strong job gains, then fell back. Market analysts said the trading reflected mixed interpretations about how the Fed might incorporate the new information as it decides how to end crisis-era bond-buying. Normally strong numbers would send yields higher, said Priya Misra, global head of rates strategy for TD Securities in New York. Of Friday's trading, she said, "I think the market is torn between whether to price in the market outlook or the Fed reaction." The minutes of the Fed's June 16-17 meeting, when officials opened debate on how to end crisis-era bond-buying and signaled interest rate increases were closer on the horizon than previously thought, are due out on Wednesday. Tom di Galoma, managing director of Seaport Global Holdings, said he does not expect yields to move much higher until closer to the fall when schools move to reopen, bringing more teachers and other educators back to work and dropping the unemployment rate. "I think we're geared toward a fairly decent reopening but most of it will take place in the fall. Rates will head higher once that becomes evident," he said. Friday's trading was set for an early close ahead of the long Independence Day weekend. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 120 basis points, less than a basis point lower than Thursday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.7 basis points at 0.2396%. The yield on 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was at -0.209% after reaching as low as -0.236% The 10-year TIPS yield was at -0.905% and the breakeven inflation rate was at 2.338%. July 2 Friday 12:32PM New York / 1632 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 0.000 Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.002 Two-year note 99-198/256 0.2396 -0.017 Three-year note 99-110/256 0.4453 -0.026 Five-year note 100-8/256 0.8686 -0.033 Seven-year note 100-80/256 1.2032 -0.042 10-year note 101-176/256 1.4407 -0.039 20-year bond 104-64/256 1.9898 -0.029 30-year bond 107-32/256 2.0545 -0.031 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.25 -1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.25 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Chizu Nomiyama; Kirsten Donovan)
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Wall Street Strikes Records On Jobs Data

Wall Street stocks struck new records on Friday as data showed the US economy added 850,000 jobs last month. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite surged into record territory at the opening bell, while the Dow also moved higher. The S&P 500 has now set new intra-day highs for...
StocksGreenwichTime

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 posting its seventh straight gain and seventh consecutive all-time high. The S&P 500, the Dow and Nasdaq all rose after a report showed the nation’s job market was stronger last month than expected. It’s a sign that more workers are...