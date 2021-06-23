Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports. Rome Braves hammer Iron Birds, 14-0; latest roster moves. Atlanta Braves win 3-0 over Mets for Morton’s 100th career win. Youth Outdoor Championships open today. Rome Redbacks Australian Rules Football Club hosts Three Rivers Cup Saturday. Atlanta Hawks updates.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTruett’s Chick-fli-A, 264 Shorter Ave., 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Self-serve, drive-through, curbside, Door Dash. Mount Berry Mall, 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. (curbside, carryout, Door Dash). Shipping Container, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. All Monday-Saturday. Rome (21-20) raced out to an early lead and kept pouring it on in a Tuesday night series-opener at Aberdeen.

