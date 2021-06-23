Obituaries: Mr. Rashaun Keyontae Cummings, Mr. Harry Audley “Buddy” Rayburn, Mr. Phillip Shikoto, Mr. Roger Daniel Turner.
Mr. Roger Daniel Turner, age 76, of Rome, GA, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, in Cartersville Medical Center. Mr. Turner was born in Rome, GA on January 22, 1945, son of the late Robert Harbin Turner and the late Charlotte Elizabeth Wallace Turner. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Vietnam War. Mr. Turner was a self-employed electrician and was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church.hometownheadlines.com