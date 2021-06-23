Midweek observations: Even more new homes due soon — from local builders. Honeycream is teasing us with gelato photos. Dubious Rome shoutout in conservation easement column. And back to the microphone.
Housing: A lot more groundbreakings on the way. Smith Douglas and the Rome-Floyd Chamber held an indoor groundbreaking Tuesday to mark 57 homes coming to Crestview just off Ga. 53 inside the Bypass, the latest from the booming Woodstock subdivision developer. Keep those gold shovels handy. The buzz we’re hearing from Rome-based homebuilders is pretty upbeat as well although those homes will be above the $250,000 threshold that could be receivnig incintives to help spur construction. As many as 20 are in the immediate pipeline. We’ll have more on those soon.hometownheadlines.com