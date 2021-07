Blood is desperately needed. Blood drives will be today (June 23) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the East (new) Stater Bros. shopping center (58060 Twentynine Palms Hwy.) and tomorrow (June 24) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West (old) Stater Bros. shopping center (57075 Twentynine Palms Hwy.) Donors will receive a free cholesterol screening, a COVID-19 antibodies test, and incentives. All prospective donors should be free of infections or illness, weigh at least 110 pounds, and not be at risk for AIDS or hepatitis. All donors must wear a mask and submit to a COVID-19 screening. To make an appointment to donate blood, call 800-TRY-GIVING.