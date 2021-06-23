Cancel
Singer Billie Eilish apologizes after video containing racial slur resurfaces

By Staff
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish is apologizing for her behavior after video resurfaced that appears to show her mouthing an anti-Asian remark. An edited compilation of several videos that was posted on TikTok last week appears to show the singer mouthing an Asian racial slur used in Tyler the Creator’s 2011 song “Fish” and imitating various accents.

