INDIANAPOLIS – Felix Rosenqvist has been cleared by the IndyCar Medical Team to return to action in the NTT IndyCar Series this weekend at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Rosenqvist, driver of the No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP entry, has been sidelined since being involved in a major crash during the first race of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix in Detroit, Mich. He crashed on lap 25 in turn six of the 14-turn, 2.35-mile street course, with the nose of his car driving straight into a tire barrier at high speed.