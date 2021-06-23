Toronto Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah receives 5-game ban, fine for throwing at Orioles’ Maikel Franco

Franco went 3-for-5 with two doubles, three runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 13-3 win over the Astros. The third baseman put together his first multi-hit performance since June 16, ending an 11-game skid that had seen Franco hit .158 (6-for-38). His .213 batting average and .630 OPS on the year are both career lows, but he's still provided some value in deep formats with nine homers and 41 RBI through 76 games, and his numbers could rise as the weather warms up at Camden Yards.