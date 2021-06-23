Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Toronto Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah receives 5-game ban, fine for throwing at Orioles’ Maikel Franco

By Staff
koxe.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRookie right-hander Alek Manoah of the Toronto Blue Jays was suspended five games and issued a fine for throwing at Baltimore Orioles third baseman Maikel Franco over the weekend, causing a benches-clearing altercation. MLB also announced that Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo received a one-game suspension. Montoyo served the ban Tuesday when his team played against the Miami Marlins, while Manoah decided to appeal his suspension.

www.koxe.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maikel Franco
Person
Alek Manoah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Miami Marlins#Era#The Blue Jays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBSportsnet.ca

Blue Jays take the series over Orioles with 5-2 win

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio both scored in a pair of runs with their doubles as the Blue Jays take the series and win 5-2 over the Orioles. Ross Stripling made the start, pitched 5 innings, allowed 1 homer, two earned runs, and struck out 3 batters. Now Playing.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Blue Jays RHP Alek Manoah suspended 5 games for beaning

Toronto Blue Jays rookie right-hander Alek Manoah received a five-game suspension and an undisclosed fine Tuesday for intentionally throwing at Baltimore Orioles third baseman Maikel Franco on Saturday. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo drew a one-game suspension for Manoah's actions, MLB senior vice president for on-field operations Michael Hill announced.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Maikel Franco: Homers in blowout loss

Franco went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Monday's 10-2 loss to Houston. The long ball marked Franco's fourth homer in June and his ninth of the season. The infielder has slashed an ugly .212/.254/.377 through 69 games, though he has plated a respectable 38 runs across his 276 plate appearances.
MLBfoxbaltimore.com

Jays' Manoah Suspended For Hitting Orioles' Franco

(WBFF) Last Saturday, rookie Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah gave up back-to-back home runs against the Orioles and made Maikel Franco pay. Manoah hit Franco with a pitch in retaliation, emptying both dugouts and earning himself an ejection. Tuesday night, the other shoe dropped. Manoah was suspended for five...
MLBmasnsports.com

Orioles and Blue Jays lineups

Anthony Santander is in the Orioles lineup today and playing right field after delivering his second career pinch-hit last night during a four-run rally in the eighth inning. Austin Hays is in left field and DJ Stewart is on the bench as the Orioles continue their series against the Blue Jays in Buffalo.
MLBFinger Lakes Times

Orioles rally late to beat Blue Jays, 6-5, in 10 innings, ending 20-game road losing streak

The visiting Orioles finally got something they hadn’t over much of the past two months: a break. Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Randal Grichuk, a consistent thorn in the Orioles’ side, couldn’t corral a full-count foul ball hit with two outs in Friday night’s 10th inning. That gave Pat Valaika an extra life to draw a bases-loaded walk that scored the decisive run in a 6-5 victory in Buffalo, N.Y., that ended Baltimore’s 20-game road losing streak.
MLBFox News

Guerrero, Biggio lift Blue Jays to 5-2 win over Orioles

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in two runs to raise his major league-leading RBI total to 66, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 on Sunday. The Blue Jays tallied 12 hits in closing out a four-game series with their seventh win in eight games. Five of those victories came against the Orioles, who have dropped 16 of 18.
MLBchatsports.com

Thursday night Orioles game thread: at Blue Jays, 7:07

Mired in a five-game losing streak, the O’s will hope to change their luck tonight against the displaced Toronto Blue Jays in upstate New York. These teams faced off less than a week ago at Camden Yards, with both ballclubs scoring the same number of runs in the series with 18 apiece. Yet the Jays took two out of three games.
MLBchatsports.com

Saturday afternoon Orioles game thread: at Blue Jays, 3:07

When the Orioles won and ended a 14-game losing streak back on June 1, they won five of their next six games. Now that they’ve ended a 20-game road losing streak, thanks to some late drama Friday night, is it time for a similar reversal of fortune, and for the Orioles to turn into the same team that made itself perfectly at home on the road at the start of the season?
MLBRuidoso News

Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays odds, picks and prediction

The Toronto Blue Jays (38-35) play the second game of their four-game set against the Baltimore Orioles (23-52) Friday at their temporary home of Sahlen Field in Buffalo, N.Y. First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Orioles vs. Blue Jays odds with MLB picks and predictions.
MLBPosted by
MountaineerMaven

Alek Manoah Bounces Back vs Orioles

Just five days after being touched up for four runs against the Baltimore Orioles, Toronto Blue Jays' top prospect Alek Manoah got his shot at revenge and shut down the Baltimore offense. In six innings of work, Manoah struck out six batters, walked two, and gave up one run (unearned)...
MLBWashington Post

Orioles lose Freddy Galvis to quadriceps injury and then lose game to Blue Jays

Before the Toronto Blue Jays provided the insult, the Orioles suffered an injury. Orioles shortstop Freddy Galvis limped off the field in the second inning of Saturday’s 12-4 loss in Buffalo after experiencing what the team called right quadriceps discomfort on a bunt single. Galvis left the ballpark to undergo an MRI, one the Orioles were still awaiting results of immediately after the game. Manager Brandon Hyde said he was “definitely concerned.”
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Maikel Franco: Not starting Monday

Franco is out of the lineup Monday against the Astros, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Franco will receive the day off Monday after starting the past 13 games and posting a .622 OPS during that stretch. Dominic Leyba will work at the hot corner in his place.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Maikel Franco: Plays big part in Tuesday's rout

Franco went 3-for-5 with two doubles, three runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 13-3 win over the Astros. The third baseman put together his first multi-hit performance since June 16, ending an 11-game skid that had seen Franco hit .158 (6-for-38). His .213 batting average and .630 OPS on the year are both career lows, but he's still provided some value in deep formats with nine homers and 41 RBI through 76 games, and his numbers could rise as the weather warms up at Camden Yards.
MLBSaratogian

Manoah fans 10 and 3 Blue Jays homer in 11-1 win over Rays

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Alek Manoah, back from a five-game suspension, struck out a career-high 10 over seven scoreless innings of three-hit ball for the Toronto Blue Jays in their 11-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night. George Springer, Marcus Semien and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered for...
MLBwesb.com

Blue Jays Top Orioles 5-2 At Sahlen Field In Buffalo

The Toronto Blue Jays topped the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 yesterday at Sahlen Field in Buffalo. The Blue Jays tallied 12 hits in closing out a four-game series with their seventh win in eight games. Five of those victories came against the Orioles, who have dropped 16 of 18. Vladimir Guerrero...
MLBBuffalo News

Alek Manoah devours Rays as Blue Jays roll in series opener

Last weekend, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah dropped the appeal of his five-game suspension for throwing at a Baltimore batter, but it meant sitting for seven days between starts. A tough scenario for the intense rookie. "It's kind of like putting a plate of food in front of somebody...