CARL NASSIB’S JERSEY NO. 1 SELLER DAY AFTER HE CAME OUT AS GAY!

By admin
fastphillysports.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib has seen his jersey sales absolutely skyrocket. Via Adam Schefter, Nassib’s shirt has been the top-selling jersey on Fanatics across the last two days.

fastphillysports.com
