The Underworld gathered again for yet another mock draft. This was the first SuperFlex, non-TE premium mock since the NFL Draft. We’re now two months since the rookies have been assigned to teams. Rookie camps and press conferences have caused player values to wax and wane despite zero football played. Other iterations of this article series have provided some individual analysis by each participating drafter. Today we are going to recap each round and provide some thoughts at the end.