My friend Bill King put out a general request among his friends to share memories of their dads that centered around Georgia football. Oh, my. My first memory was the Tech game in 1957. I barely understood what football was. But I understood spending time with my Daddy, and for two hours every Saturday we would sit in the kitchen and listen to Georgia play on the radio — no television in our little four-room mill village house. I also knew that Georgia Tech was the enemy and that they had beaten us eight times in a row. The drought predated my birth.