iOS 15 may seemingly not have as many game-changing new features as we’ve come to expect from previous iOS releases, but the update as a whole is certainly compelling. And if you happened to catch the WWDC keynote a few weeks ago, you might be glad to hear that iOS 15 includes a number of exciting features that Apple, for whatever reason, chose not to highlight during its online presentation. That notwithstanding, one iOS 15 feature Apple did mention deserves a little bit more attention, if only for the fact that it has the potential to fundamentally change the way you...