Did Britney Spears Date Prince William? Pop Icon Was Reportedly ‘Quite Friendly’ With Royal In the Early 2000s

Britney Spears has been in the headlines a lot these days, thanks to a recent documentary that has put the spotlight squarely on the pop star’s problematic conservatorship. While Spears herself has mostly been silent about the documentary and the fallout surrounding it, her fans are diving deeper into her life than ever before. With the pop star having been in the limelight ever since she was a young girl, most of her romantic relationships are a matter of public record — but thanks to a recently unearthed People report, some fans are wondering if she once, in fact, conducted a secret romance with England’s Prince William.