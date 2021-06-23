Private Pools You Can Rent By the Hour in EHT, Galloway, CMCH, and Tuckerton

They seem very confusing with mixed messaging to me. For example, you are told in red, No more COVID rules starting July 5th/we are fully opened. but...then there are seemingly Covid rules, such as they don't answer the phones anymore due to COVID, so you must email them questions, which they warn, will take a long time to answer due to COVID; there are still rules about coming dressed for swim--without changing room (?), and for entering and exiting. There will now (instead of a very restrictive 30 minute lap swim window to book) a family booking of 50 minutes (with 10 minutes, arriving and leaving). Sorry, that sounds like a Covid rule. The charge is 40$ an hour, for your less than one hour. Per person? or per family? So the single people ...are cheated? Why? Finally, they warn that so many people want to schedule a reservation from their phones (which again, sounds like a COVID rule), that you should not expect to get in any time soon. Right?