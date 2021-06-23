Red Sox: Boston’s relentless pressure finally breaks the Rays in win

Last night was a long one folks but in the end, it was all worth it for the Red Sox. There were times where the game was frustrating, and others where it felt like the boys, were going to cruise to a win. At the end of the day, the story for Boston’s win all comes down to aggressive play and relentless pressure. This was the game plan going into this series as Alex Cora would let the media know postgame, and it worked perfectly.