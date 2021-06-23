Brave search engine focused on data privacy launches

Data science is one of the hottest topics in the market nowadays. It is one of those industries that has revolutionized the world. It associates two chief technologies, big data and artificial intelligence, and utilizes them to examine and process datasets. It also uses machine learning, which helps to strengthen artificial intelligence. Data science has thoroughly improved and modernized every industry it has touched, including marketing, finance, social media, SEO, etc. If you wish to excel in your profession, there is a high chance you will have to use data science with python. Data science assists SEO experts in countless ways, like personalizing the customer experience, understanding client requirements, and many other things. Following are some notable ways in which data science assists SEO specialists: