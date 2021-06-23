Brave search engine focused on data privacy launches
If you’ve been waiting to give the new privacy focused Brave search engine a whirl, you’ll be pleased to know that has this week entered a public beta version and is now available to use directly from the new Brave search engine website or Brave browser. Brave announced the development of its search engine back in March of 2021 after the acquisition of Cliqz the anti-tracking browser with integrated search engine. The new Brave privacy focused search engine offers a great alternative to other search services such as Google to those Internet goers that are concerned about their privacy.www.geeky-gadgets.com