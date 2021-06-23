Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Brave search engine focused on data privacy launches

By Julian Horsey
Posted by 
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’ve been waiting to give the new privacy focused Brave search engine a whirl, you’ll be pleased to know that has this week entered a public beta version and is now available to use directly from the new Brave search engine website or Brave browser. Brave announced the development of its search engine back in March of 2021 after the acquisition of Cliqz the anti-tracking browser with integrated search engine. The new Brave privacy focused search engine offers a great alternative to other search services such as Google to those Internet goers that are concerned about their privacy.

www.geeky-gadgets.com
Community Policy
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Privacy#Search Engine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Google
News Break
Data Privacy
Related
TechnologyLaw.com

How to Embrace the Cloud Ediscovery for Data Protection and Privacy Benefits

Recent global events have forced law firms and IT teams to accelerate the transition to cloud technologies, with 10 years of digital transformation happening in mere months. The one area continuing to lag behind is ediscovery. Firms are concerned about security, data protection, and the right business model, but there has never been a better time to embrace cloud ediscovery.
TechnologyShawano Leader

Win Your Customer Trust with These Data Privacy Tips

One of the most common goals for businesses is to gain customer trust. Earning the trust of the customers isn’t just simply beneficial for increasing sales or boosting brand awareness. It can impact the overall growth of the company and help it stand out among its competitors. But how can you gain and keep the trust of your customers?
Jobstowardsdatascience.com

Is Data Engineering For You?

Why does it feel like so many more articles are discussing the data engineering profession?. Perhaps it’s because Dice’s 2020 tech jobs report cites data engineering as the fastest-growing field in 2020, increasing by a staggering 50%, while data science roles only increased by 10%?. Or maybe it’s just because...
Cell Phonestechxplore.com

Advertising and Android apps: A detailed study of data privacy

The concept of privacy in the age of the web and social media remains high on the agenda for many people—those on the business and marketing side who would like to advertise with greater precision and those on the consumer side who would not wish for their personal information and profile to be compromised. A new survey of data privacy in the context of applications, apps, available on the Android operating system and the mobile devices it runs, such as smartphones and tablets, has now been published in the International Journal of Information Privacy, Security and Integrity.
TechnologyForbes

Data Privacy: The New Bipartisan Value

Founder & Chief Executive Officer at Blyncsy, Inc. It seems like not a day goes by in which we don’t see another news story centered around the lack of fairness in big tech, poor management of passwords or data privacy breaches by any number of corporations. As these stories hit the news cycle, it seems the thing we can all agree on is that data privacy matters. The attacks and breaches are getting more sophisticated and complex, requiring more companies to spend more resources than ever to adequately protect the private and valuable data that they collect.
Computersdatasciencecentral.com

How to Use Data Science for Search Engine Optimization

Data science is one of the hottest topics in the market nowadays. It is one of those industries that has revolutionized the world. It associates two chief technologies, big data and artificial intelligence, and utilizes them to examine and process datasets. It also uses machine learning, which helps to strengthen artificial intelligence. Data science has thoroughly improved and modernized every industry it has touched, including marketing, finance, social media, SEO, etc. If you wish to excel in your profession, there is a high chance you will have to use data science with python. Data science assists SEO experts in countless ways, like personalizing the customer experience, understanding client requirements, and many other things. Following are some notable ways in which data science assists SEO specialists:
InternetThe Daily Collegian

$1.2 million NSF grant to create search engine for online privacy research

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — A team of Penn State-led researchers recently received a $1.2 million National Science Foundation (NSF) grant to build a search engine and other resources that can make the web safer for users by helping scientists scour billions of online documents to more efficiently collect and classify privacy documentation.
InternetAndroid Headlines

Brave Search Arrives To Take On Google With Its Privacy-First Approach

Brave, the company known for its privacy-first browser of the same name, has launched a new search engine. Aptly named Brave Search, the new tool is now available to users globally in a public beta. The new search engine will use technology developed by Tailcat, an open search engine Brave acquired earlier this year.
Technologyenterprisersproject.com

5 ways to improve enterprise data privacy

For most companies, enabling employees to work from home has become a necessity. With some studies showing that 70 percent of the workforce will be remote by 2025, advanced technologies such as cloud networks are critical. And while the pandemic has shown us how resilient our technology can be, we must also consider ways to safeguard it.
New York City, NYLaw.com

Analyzing the New York City Tenant Data Privacy Act and Its Impact on the Biometric Privacy Landscape

After just having put in place the nation’s first municipal-level biometric privacy law regulating “commercial establishments,” New York City has further added to the web of biometric privacy regulation that continues to grow across the country with its enactment of the Tenant Data Privacy Act (TDPA), which regulates the collection, use, retention and security of biometric data (as well as other forms of sensitive personal information) by owners and operators of “smart access buildings” located in New York City.
Technologyimore.com

It's a Brave new world – Brave's tracking-free search engine is now live

Brave's new privacy-first search engine is available in beta. The search engine is available at search.brave.com. Brace's privacy-first and tracker-free search engine is now available in public beta, meaning anyone can take it for a spin right now. You don't need to be using the Brave web browser either – just point your app of choice to search.brave.com and be on your way.
Cell Phonestechviral.net

How to Change the Default Search Engine On Android

If you use Google Chrome on your Android smartphone, you might be using Google Search engine by default. Although Google is the default search engine in Chrome browser for ages, that doesn’t mean the web browser doesn’t allow you to change the default search engine. If you care for your...
TechnologyGhacks Technology News

Brave Search Beta is now available publicly

Brave Search, a new search engine by the makers of Brave Browser, is now available publicly. Brave revealed some time ago that it was working on an independent search engine that would make use of its own index and not be dependent on Google, Bing or other search engines. A...
Internetwindowscentral.com

Brave Search is here to battle Google while preserving privacy

Brave announced a privacy-centered search engine called Brave Search. The new search engine is available in beta on all Brave browsers and through search.brave.com. Brave search focuses on privacy and does not track people's clicks or searches. Brave recently announced a new search engine that aims to protect your privacy....
Retailaithority.com

Yext Launches Interactive Data Hub To Reveal Consumer Search Behavior Insights

Users can tap into the hub to analyze consumer search behavior over time, around the world, and across industries. Yext, Inc. the AI Search Company, announced the launch of the Yext Data Hub, an interactive data repository that allows users to explore Yext’s wealth of search data and gain insights about online consumer behavior around the world.
BusinessDark Reading

Data Privacy Is in 23andMe CSO's DNA

David Baker, chief security officer (CSO) at 23andMe, can sum up his strategy in a few blunt, soldierly maxims. "The best defense is a good offense," he told Dark Reading, while getting in a workout on his treadmill. "Be paranoid. Trust no one." The multitasking Baker is in the second...
Technologylifewire.com

Can Brave’s Home-Grown Search Engine Succeed?

The privacy-first Brave browser has launched a beta web search, and unlike most other searches, this one runs its own index, instead of building on top of Google or Bing. It’s a brave move. Google has honed its search engine for years, and it’s truly excellent, once you get past the product comparison junk on the first page. Even Bing, which has the power of Microsoft behind it, isn’t nearly as good as Google. Ethical search engines like DuckDuckGo know this. Instead of trying to index the web all over again, they combine results from various existing search engines. Brave is going at it alone. Can it succeed?
InternetZDNet

Mozilla partners with Princeton researchers for privacy-focused data sharing platform on Firefox

On Friday, Mozilla announced the release of a new data sharing platform called Rally that is designed to provide users with more control over how they share their data. The Firefox add-on allows people to donate their data to research studies that will focus on building new resources, tools, and "potentially even policies that empower people just like you to build a better internet and fight back against exploitative tech," according to Mozilla.