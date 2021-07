Grand Forks Air Force Base is set to take command of another U.S. Air Force squadron, and add to its intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance mission. On June 30, the Air Force announced the 319th Reconnaissance Wing at GFAFB will take over command of E-11 Battlefield Airborne Control Node aircraft mission, based at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia. According to the Air Force, the proposal comes about as part of its efforts to retire four E-8 JSTARS aircraft, to make way for the E-11 mission. The proposal is contingent on congressional approval.