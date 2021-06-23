Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lisa Goetz

West Virginian Becomes Millionaire After Winning Sweepstakes Named for Governor's Dog

Posted by 
Lisa Goetz
Lisa Goetz
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eb5pX_0acorehs00
West Virginia is one of several states offering up millions of dollars to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations.CDC/Unsplash

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice welcomed state residents to the Capitol Complex Sunday to witness giveaways from the state’s vaccine sweepstakes. The sweepstakes, named “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life,” was named after the governor and first lady's beloved English Bulldog, Babydog.

The generous sweepstakes included “a 1.588 million grand prize, a $588,000 second prize, weekly drawings for $1 million...custom-outfitted trucks, weekend vacations at state parks, lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, custom hunting rifles and custom hunting shotguns” according to the Do It For Babydog website.

West Virginians between the ages of ages 12 and 17 are eligible to win “full scholarships to any West Virginia state college or university.”

Karen Foley picked up the sweepstake's $1M cash prize on Sunday, June 20. Speaking to the Parkersburg News and Sentinel, Foley said that "I learned that I won at the same time everybody else did. As the process of elimination went, I just looked at my husband, I went 'Oh my God we just won a million dollars' because that was the only thing left. So I had a few minutes before they called me up, but I was shaking and nervous. I just took deep breaths and I kept saying to myself ‘please don’t fall on your way up the steps.'"

Two adult winners who go the vaccine took home custom-fitted trucks and two teenage sweepstakes entrants won four-year scholarships. The state also gave out lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, rifles and shotguns to residents.

The state plans to name sweepstake winners throughout the summer.

Community Policy
View All 10 Commentsarrow_down
Lisa Goetz

Lisa Goetz

307
Followers
72
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

A career freelance journalist, Lisa Goetz writes about business, finance, Wall Street, politics, society, and culture. Goetz's articles have been featured in USA Today, San Francisco Chronicle, Seattle Post-Intelligencer, and the Houston Chronicle.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginian#Sweepstakes#Cdc#The Capitol Complex#West Virginians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Reston, VAPosted by
Lisa Goetz

Starkist Moves Headquarters to Reston, VA

Real estate firm West, Lane & Schlager helped Starkist secure its new headquarters in Reston.Krakenimages/Unsplash. On the heels of multibillion enterprises such as Google and Volkswagon setting up shop in Reston, comes Starkist Co. The renowned canned tuna manufacturer is moving its corporate headquarters from Pittsburg, PA to Reston, VA.