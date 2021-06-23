West Virginian Becomes Millionaire After Winning Sweepstakes Named for Governor's Dog

West Virginia is one of several states offering up millions of dollars to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations. CDC/Unsplash

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice welcomed state residents to the Capitol Complex Sunday to witness giveaways from the state’s vaccine sweepstakes. The sweepstakes, named “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life,” was named after the governor and first lady's beloved English Bulldog, Babydog.

The generous sweepstakes included “a 1.588 million grand prize, a $588,000 second prize, weekly drawings for $1 million...custom-outfitted trucks, weekend vacations at state parks, lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, custom hunting rifles and custom hunting shotguns” according to the Do It For Babydog website.

West Virginians between the ages of ages 12 and 17 are eligible to win “full scholarships to any West Virginia state college or university.”

Karen Foley picked up the sweepstake's $1M cash prize on Sunday, June 20. Speaking to the Parkersburg News and Sentinel, Foley said that "I learned that I won at the same time everybody else did. As the process of elimination went, I just looked at my husband, I went 'Oh my God we just won a million dollars' because that was the only thing left. So I had a few minutes before they called me up, but I was shaking and nervous. I just took deep breaths and I kept saying to myself ‘please don’t fall on your way up the steps.'"

Two adult winners who go the vaccine took home custom-fitted trucks and two teenage sweepstakes entrants won four-year scholarships. The state also gave out lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, rifles and shotguns to residents.

The state plans to name sweepstake winners throughout the summer.