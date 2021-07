Jul. 4—Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pushkar Singh Dhami will take his oath as the 11th chief minister of Uttarakhand on Sunday, a day after being elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party. He will be the third chief minister of the state in nearly four months. An MLA from Khatima, a town in the Udham Singh Nagar district of the state, Dhami rose through his ranks in the party after serving his tenure in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), as well as a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Bharatiya Yuva Morcha (BYJM), of which he was the state president for six years.