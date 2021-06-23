Best keyboard cases for the 12.9 inch iPad Pro in 2021

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is Apple’s latest and most powerful tablet. It comes with its own Apple Silicone, the M1 chip and the first Micro-LED display on a tablet. Unfortunately, iPadOS doesn’t yet support a lot of laptop-like features that would allow you to take advantage of all that power, which is why many people are not upgrading right now. Fortunately, more and more developers have announced they’ll support the new, powerful chipset, so creative content creators can soon take advantage of it, at least in some apps. In case you’re wondering what the differences are between the latest 2021 model and the 2020 one, we have an article right here for you to look at.