Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Best keyboard cases for the 12.9 inch iPad Pro in 2021

By Roland Udvarlaki
pocketnow.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 12.9-inch iPad Pro is Apple’s latest and most powerful tablet. It comes with its own Apple Silicone, the M1 chip and the first Micro-LED display on a tablet. Unfortunately, iPadOS doesn’t yet support a lot of laptop-like features that would allow you to take advantage of all that power, which is why many people are not upgrading right now. Fortunately, more and more developers have announced they’ll support the new, powerful chipset, so creative content creators can soon take advantage of it, at least in some apps. In case you’re wondering what the differences are between the latest 2021 model and the 2020 one, we have an article right here for you to look at.

pocketnow.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipad Pro#Apple Ipad#Ipad Cases#Wireless Keyboard#Magic Keyboard#Ipad Pro#Apple Silicone#Usb C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Laptops
News Break
iPad
Related
TechnologyKFOR

Is the iPad Pro worth it in 2021?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The iPad Pro is top of the iPad line. It’s fast with impressive processing power and the ability to run a slew of creative apps, but is the iPad Pro worth it?. Those looking for a new tablet may be...
Computersimore.com

Turn your iPad into a laptop for less with these Brydge keyboard Prime Day deals

Apple continues to tout the iPad as a laptop replacement, but that doesn't just happen right out of the box. You need to get a keyboard first, at the very least, before that shiny new iPad can be more like a MacBook. And if you're looking for a nice iPad keyboard, then it's hard to go wrong with any Brydge offering. With Brydge, you get a solid and hefty Bluetooth keyboard that easily attaches to your iPad of choice, and it seamlessly blends together, making it all look like a psuedo-MacBook. The Brydge Pro+ and MAX+ keyboards also feature a trackpad, to bring you one step closer to a full on laptop.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

You can already get the iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 on sale during Amazon Prime Day

There are always decent Prime Day deals on Apple devices, but this year's Apple Prime Day deals are perhaps more impressive than they were in past years. We've already mentioned the amazing deal on an iPad Air (2020) on Amazon. You'll save $79 on the 64GB iPad Air with Wi-Fi ($519.99) or 64GB Cellular ($649.99). These are the lowest prices we've ever seen for the iPad Air (2020).
Technologymarketresearchtelecast.com

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 “with M1 chip and mini LED display in the test

With the 2020 model of the iPad Pro, it was advisable to take a look at the data sheet to identify the changes to the predecessor. With the new iPad Pro, at least the 12.9-inch version we tested at the end of May 2021, the jump from the previous generation is clearly visible in the sense of the word – thanks to the new “Liquid Retina XDR Display”.
ElectronicsPCGamesN

The best Amazon Prime Day gaming keyboard deals

Gaming keyboards are leagues above their bog standard counterparts; treating your fingertips to a range of different switches, handling more than just two inputs at once, and sometimes implementing additional macro and media keys to give you greater control over your system. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can currently grab one at a fraction of its list price for the next two days, but only while stocks last.
TechnologyCult of Mac

Going beyond 13 inches, Apple reportedly ‘exploring larger iPads’

Someday, Apple could make tablets as large as the biggest MacBooks. The company is reportedly investigating making super size iPad models with displays larger than the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, according to a reliable source for insider info. “I’m told that Apple has engineers and designers exploring larger iPads that could...
ElectronicsCNET

Best Prime Day iPad deals: Save $100 on the 2021 iPad Pro

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal. Day 2 of AmazonPrime Day 2021 has arrived! With the annual event ending tomorrow, now is the time to snag some of the best deals of the year.
Electronicsxda-developers

These are the best Surface Pro 7 cases: UAG, Supcase, i-Blason, and more

The Surface Pro 7 is one of the best Windows tablets you can buy and is also one of our recommendations for the best laptops for 2021. It comes with the same design as its predecessor, which means that it continues to be quite functional, and instead of the aging mini DisplayPort, it now comes with a USB-C port. The Surface Pro 7 is available with Intel’s 10th-gen processors, although Microsoft also sells the Surface Pro 7+ for business consumers that’s powered by Intel’s newer 11th-gen processors.
Technologytechnave.com

Apple is planning to make even larger iPad Pro

Currently, the largest iPad model offered by Apple is the iPad Pro that comes in 11-inch and 12.9-inch display sizes. According to a renowned journalist Mark Gurman, the company is preparing to make even larger iPads in a few years. The journalist wrote in a newsletter that "Apple has engineers...
ElectronicsPosted by
Popular Science

The best tablets that aren’t iPads

Larger than cell phones, smaller than laptops—tablets give you a portable way to bring work or entertainment anywhere. Many can download all your favorite apps, and they give you the flexibility to switch between horizontal and vertical views. Ready to invest in a tablet? Here’s what to consider to find the best one for you.
ElectronicsApple Insider

Logitech Combo Touch keyboard now available for iPad Air 4

Logitech has debuted a new Combo Touch keyboard for Apple's 4th-generation iPad Air model that was released in 2020. The Logitech Combo Touch is a folio-style keyboard case that includes a trackpad, offering a cheaper alternative to Apple's own Magic Keyboard. It's currently available for a range of iPad models, including the 2020 iPad Air as of Wednesday.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Best USB Type-C hubs for iPad Pro

With the iPad becoming a more capable device due to its increasing support for external accessories and applications, the single USB-C port that it offers can be a limiting factor for many users. In this guide, we’ve listed twelve of the best USB-C Hubs you should consider buying for your iPad Pro to make the most of its performance and features.
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

Logitech Combo Touch review – A near perfect keyboard and trackpad case for iPad Pro

REVIEW – Many of us have had those moments where we’re trying to decide if we can take a trip without the laptop. iPad has made that possible for a while, but depending on what you need to get done, a keyboard is almost a requirement. When Apple enabled trackpad support it got even closer to a laptop experience and the Logitech Combo Touch is a great example of how good it can be. Dive in with me.
Electronicswmleader.com

The best weekend tech deals on headphones, keyboards, and more

Prime Day is officially behind us — well, sort of. The annual two-day shopping blitz saw an abundance of terrific discounts, from noise-canceling headphones to brilliant OLED TVs, some of which have stuck around for the remainder of the week. Retailers are already moving on, however, and we’re already seeing an influx of deals ahead of Independence Day, including a sizable discount on one of our favorite pairs of noise-canceling headphones, the Bose 700.
ComputersMac Observer

Reflections on the iPad Pro after WWDC

I completed this column a few days back, however the response to WWDC from the Apple community continues to evolve, and with it, so too have my observations. As an avid iPad Pro user, for whom this is my principal device, I want to concentrate specifically on the user community’s response to iPadOS 15.