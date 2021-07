Oakland junior Kaleb Oliver dominated the 160-pound weight class on his way to a second Class 2A/1A state wrestling championship Saturday at Sweet Home High School. Oliver, who won the 132-pound state title in 2020, bumped up four weight classes for the 2021 season and was nearly untouchable, recording a pin and two technical falls on his way to the title match, where he pinned Elgin’s Joseph Lathrop with six seconds left in the second round.