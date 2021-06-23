Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

A Woman Is Committed To An Asylum For Thinking In 'The Woman They Could Not Silence'

By Annalisa Quinn
iowapublicradio.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne day in the summer of 1860, an Illinois woman named Elizabeth Packard watched as an ax crashed through her bedroom window. A wife and mother, her life had previously been relatively quiet, centered on home and church. But she and her husband Theophilius, a preacher, had begun having theological arguments. Disturbed by these, and the idea that Elizabeth was "becoming insane on the subject of women's rights," as he later wrote, Theophilius decided to have his wife committed to an asylum. Hence the group of men climbing through the broken window, and carrying her, immobile, to the train that would take her on to the Jacksonville Insane Asylum.

www.iowapublicradio.org
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emancipation#Christian#The American Civil War#Southern#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Kansas Statenorthstarmonthly.com

A woman of courage

There is always someone in our lives we admire from afar. I have always been intrigued by Amelia Earhart. I would describe her as passionate, strong, determined, courageous, and full of adventure. She was born on July 24, 1897, in Atchison, Kansas, and did a tremendous amount for aviation and women in her 39 years of life. The National Amelia Earhart Day is celebrated on July 24.
Mental HealthVox

The stigma of the lonely woman

This excerpt is adapted from Kristen Radtke’s forthcoming graphic novel, Seek You: A Journey Through American Loneliness. Kristen Radtke is a writer, illustrator, and the art director and deputy publisher of The Believer magazine. Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?. Millions turn to Vox to understand what’s happening in the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
BET

Cori Bush Faces Backlash Over July 4th Comment

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush ignited fireworks on Sunday (July 4) social media for her Fourth of July tweet. “When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people,” the Missouri Democrat said. “This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free.”
Public SafetyBBC

Escaping a serial killer - and moving on

In 2002, 15-year-old Kara Chamberlain was kidnapped at gunpoint, held for 18 hours, drugged and assaulted. After her escape, police discovered her kidnapper had been involved in the murder of at least three other people in Virginia, US. Now a mum-of-two and a public speaker with a career in law...
Deforest, WIhngnews.com

DeForest woman commits to vets, questions her place as one

Over the years a DeForest woman has committed herself to helping area veterans, giving comfort to those in need, but also bringing her to a different view of her own service. Angie Nickels, early on, saw military service as a way out and the entryway to the wider world. When she reached her junior year at Washburn High School, part of the Class of ‘96, she “didn’t have the chops” for college, but wanted to get out of her hometown of 2,000 people, see the world and pick up some skills without four years in a classroom.
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Cori Bush of 'Racism' Over July 4 Tweet

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush as racist on Sunday evening, after the latter tweeted that "Black people still aren't free," amid July 4 celebrations. On Sunday afternoon, as Independence Day was being celebrated across the U.S, Bush criticized the event on Twitter. "When they say...
Posted by
Amomama

Woman Brings Her Homeless Ex-husband Home and Learns His Terrible Secret – Subscriber Story

A woman recognizes her ex-husband now living homeless because of her. She decides to help him by taking him home but learns the truth behind his “hobo story.”. Mary was walking down the street, running her errands for the week. It was a typical Tuesday afternoon in which she usually goes shopping and goes home to prepare dinner and wait for her husband John to join her after work.
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

A singular woman

Bestselling author tells of Fort Wayne's role in shaping her. Editor's note: Ashley C. Ford, a Fort Wayne native, is the author of the recently published memoir, “Somebody's Daughter.” The Paul Harding High School graduate writes with stunning insight into her challenging childhood and journey to adulthood. Raised by a single mother, with her father in prison, Ford found ways to cope with episodes of verbal and physical abuse and to recover from a sexual assault as a teen. Through high school, her college days at Ball State University and beyond, she's found a strong voice as a Black woman, daughter and wife.
Posted by
ATReporting

Three Women and An Army Lt. Colonel in One Relationship- Lt. Colonel Exposed in Massive Cheating Scandal

Ft. Eustis Lt. Colonel, Kane Mansir, is under investigation for engaging in a cheating scandal that implicated several women, including a pregnant woman and his legal wife. The stunning accusations came to light after several social media posts were made about the subject. Chelsea Curnutt, who goes by the Instagram handle @chelseaclately, details her astonishment over the betrayal in several posts on her account.
Des Moines, IAiowapublicradio.org

Preventable Blood Clots Are Major Contributor To U.S. Deaths

According to the National Blood Clot Alliance, blood clots kill 274 Americans every day. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we’ll learn about the dangers of blood clots, risk factors and prevention and, most importantly, how to read the signs that might save your life. The program begins with...
Musiciowapublicradio.org

Izzy Johnson, 'Existing'

Michigan-based singer-songwriter Izzy Johnson makes the most beautifully transporting, pulse-slowing music, with gently picked guitars and ethereal harmonies. Their gorgeous debut album, Earth Tones, is a series of minimalist meditations on self-discovery, recovery and, on this track, "Existing," finding comfort and gratitude in simply persevering. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see...
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Husband Forgets to Log Out from Facebook, Wife Takes a Peek – Subscriber Story

When Mary's husband, Josh, started going home late every evening, she suspected that something was wrong. So she couldn't resist the temptation to check his Facebook chat. Josh and Mary are a happily married couple. Although they're not wealthy, the two were blessed with great careers and a strong and healthy relationship. Mary felt secure with Josh, who was a very attentive and caring husband.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Man Frames Housekeeper to Fool His Wife, Karma Punishes Him Hard - Subscriber Story

A man fooled his wife into believing that their housekeeper was stealing from them and got her fired, but everything comes crumbling down when she discovers the truth. They say money is not important for love, but you have to pay attention when one half of the couple has much more than the other. Annalise Thorn had been so happy to find love in Robert after years of searching for “Mr. Right.”
Cincinnati, OHiowapublicradio.org

A Story Of War, Theft And A Beautiful Woman, Back In The U.S. After 70+ Years

Gorgeous. Serene. You won't believe the rocky life this glorious young woman has led since Botticelli painted her in Italy around 1475. First off, she doesn't look her age. And with a passport that would make jet setters seem slug-a-beds, she's seen parts of Europe that Americans flock to, and ends up right now in an American city that rarely tops European's bucket lists: Cincinnati, Ohio. She's part of the Cincinnati Art Museum exhibition, "Paintings, Politics and the Monuments Men."