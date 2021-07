OMAHA, Neb. — The Vols stranded eight runners, en route to a 6-0 loss to Virginia in the College World Series. This is Tennessee's third shutout loss of the season. Cavaliers catcher Logan Michaels opened the scoring with a solo home run in the third inning. He also started Virginia's scoring spurt in the seventh with a RBI single. UVA recorded three more RBI singles in the frame to take a 5-0 lead. They added one more run in the ninth.