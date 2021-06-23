Decision affecting Indian athletes not acceptable: Rijiju

The latest analysis released by HTF MI on "Global Accessibility Testing Service Market Outlook 2020 Survey results" sheds light on how investment and competitive landscape is impacted due to significant changes in the Accessibility Testing Service Industry. The research coverage includes analysis on companies such as Siteimprove, Planit, Zoonou, Deque Systems, Criterion 508, 360Logica, BugFinders, Sopra Steria, QualiTest, QA Consultants, Interactive Accessibility, Magic EdTech, QA InfoTech, Invensis, Paciello Group, Saffron Tech, BarrierBreak, Applause, Octaware, AccessibilityOz, Knowbility, TestingXperts, QualityLogic, Ten10, Intopia & Happiest Minds etc. It is expected that the healthcare and life sciences industry will likely continue to be an attractive target market showing noteworthy sign to Accessibility Testing Service for the foreseeable future.