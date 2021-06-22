Cancel
Massachusetts State

Mass. Bill Mandates Pay Scale Disclosure If Applicants Ask

By Matt Murphy, State House News Service
WBUR
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive years ago, Massachusetts became the first state in the nation to bar employers from asking a job applicant's salary history before offering them a job. The historic step toward closing the wage gap that exists between men and women, and people of color, was part of an overhaul of the state's pay equity laws. The change took effect in July 2018, and was intended to ensure that lower salaries historically paid to women and minorities did not follow those workers their entire career as they changed jobs.

