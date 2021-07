When trade is visualized most see the hustle and bustle of interactions, white-collar businessmen in suits and a fast-paced life of cars and cash as laid out in movies like “The Wolf of Wall Street.” While this may have been the case previously, the trade world is taking on a much different look. What was once reserved for the white elite is now an open ground for Black Gen Z’ers and millennials. Taking trade, finances and economic mobility by the horns, these groups are dominating, learning and sharing information to become the stakeholders of trade.