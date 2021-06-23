Cancel
Mental Health

How A Year Inside, Before COVID, Taught Me To Lean Into Solitude

By Meghan Beaudry
WBUR
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I find it wholesome to be alone the greater part of the time,” Henry David Thoreau wrote in Walden, extolling the virtues of solitude. After spending over a year in quarantine, I’m inclined to disagree for the most part. As someone whose chronic illness places me in the high-risk category,...

Related
Public HealthDaily Times

A Break From Breathlessness: How Singing Helped Me Through Long Covid

Singing was the only time I felt in control of my lungs and, paradoxically, able to forget about them. It was October and my shortness of breath had worsened after weeks of teasing improvement. I felt breathless walking or resting, lying down or sitting, working or watching Netflix, talking or silently meditating. But not while singing.
Thrive Global

What turning 40 has taught me

I am 40 years young on Sunday and to be honest, I’m pretty darn excited about it. I’ve always loved this quote by Carl G. Jung – “Life really does begin at forty. Up until then, you are just doing research” and personally, I find it to be true. Today...
Public HealthThrive Global

What The Global Pandemic Taught Me

I was lucky enough not to have experienced someone very dear to me pass away in my childhood. I never understood the concept of death. It was so very bizarre yet usual at the same time. Whenever I heard the news of someone’s demise, I would think, ‘so what? Now that person is missing. That’s it.’ I wouldn’t consider it to be tragic.
Entertainmentwomensrunning.com

How Injury Taught Nicole Mericle to Let Go

By the time we reach the end of our conversation, Nicole Mericle has sifted through all of her heartache and frustration and moments of despair to unearth her most salient lesson of all: It’s okay to let go. She didn’t pull this piece of insight out of a fortune cookie...
Theater & DanceNPR

Beyoncé's '4' Taught Me How To Become And Embrace Being An Emotional Woman

NPR Music's Turning the Tables is a project envisioned to challenge sexist and exclusionary conversations about musical greatness. Up until now we have focused on overturning conventional, patriarchal best-of lists and histories of popular music. But this time, it's personal. For 2021, we're digging into our own relationships to the records we love, asking: How do we know as listeners when a piece of music is important to us? How do we break free of institutional pressures on our taste while still taking the lessons of history into account? What does it mean to make a truly personal canon? The essays in this series will excavate our unique relationships with the albums we love, from unimpeachable classics by major stars to subcultural gamechangers and personal revelations. Because the way that certain music comes to hold a central place in our lives isn't just a reflection of how we develop our taste, but how we come to our perspective on the world.
Family RelationshipsThought Catalog

What Losing My Dad Taught Me About Grief And Gratitude

It has taken me five years in my journey with grief to acknowledge that I can be grieving and grateful at the same time, a paradox I have never understood until now. Five years ago, my dad took his own life. A deep void was created that day, and the grief brought with it guilt, deep sadness, and heaviness. As time has gone by, I have grown stronger and more able to carry the weight around with me. But some days, the heaviness still gets too much. Like with any pain or trauma we carry, when life decides to pile on one more thing, you can feel your knees start to buckle. Grief still debilitates me even after all these years. I still cry, shout, and sit in disbelief that he is gone and is never coming back.
Dunwoody, GAAtlanta Magazine

The pandemic taught me the joys of dining solo in my car

In early 2020, about a month before everything shut down, I spent a few days in Palm Springs, California, doing research for a story I was writing. Jet-lagged, I found myself wide awake one morning at four. Rather than force myself back to sleep, I got dressed, plodded to my rental car, and headed to Villa Bakery, a Mexican cafe in nearby Cathedral City. I got in line behind local truck drivers to order breakfast, then drove around in search of a spot to eat it. I ended up in a bank parking lot just as the day was getting light. I took in the beauty of the moment from the solitude of the driver’s seat: the sky’s pink glow as the sun rose over the mountains and backlit the palm trees, the warm comfort of scrambled eggs and spicy chorizo in my burrito. I should do this more often, I thought to myself.
Mental Healthinsider.com

Psychologists explain how to relieve the 4 different types of stress

Stress is when you feel overwhelmed or unable to cope with physical or emotional pressure. Symptoms of stress include anxiety, insomnia, headaches, isolation, and low self-esteem. To relieve stress try meditating, exercising, therapy, and stretching during a work break. Visit Insider's Health Reference library for more advice.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Rachel Kling: “Every moment you feel love in your heart, be grateful”

Remember first of all that we are all in this together. Everyone is doing the best they can. That we all suffer, we all love, we are all trying to get the need for connection met, though some of us are more skilled than others. Remember that hate and aggression come from fear and suffering and remember that each person has goodness somewhere deep down.
Mental HealthPosted by
Well+Good

Why Your “Emotional Runway” Is Likely Shorter Than It Used to Be and What to Do About It

Considering *gestures wildly at the current state of the world,* you’d be forgiven if your “emotional runway” isn’t as long as it may have been pre-pandemic. First time hearing this term? Dr. Donna Marino, a licensed clinical psychologist and executive coach, defines an emotional runway as the space or path that leads up to emotional overload, which can look like burnout, overwhelm, anxiety, and/or depression. “When you are under chronic stress you have less bandwidth for other stressors,” she says. “You are constantly pulling from your stress resources, and so you have less to give and hit empty sooner than someone who is not dealing with that stressor.”
EconomyGreenwichTime

10 Things Working with 100 Coaches Has Taught Me

Since January 2015, I have worked with multiple mindset and fitness coaches, financial advisors, real estate investors and agents, business owners, and global businesses. It's funny how you become attuned to certain commonalities that fuel success after a period of time. I consider myself fortunate to be among such sharp minds.
Family RelationshipsOneida Dispatch

PURCELL: My dad taught me how

Need to learn how to unclog a shower drain, jump-start a car, shave your face without bleeding to death or successfully address dozens of other practical adult daily activities?. Rob Kenney offers this kind of basic “dad advice” and millions are tuning into his YouTube channel “Dad, How Do I?”...
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

How Sun Ra Taught Us to Believe in the Impossible

When the aliens came for Sun Ra, they explained that he had been selected for his “perfect discipline.” Not every human was fit for space travel, but he, with his expert control over his mind and body, could survive the journey. According to Ra, this encounter happened in the nineteen-thirties, when he was enrolled in a teachers’-training course at a college in Huntsville, Alabama. The aliens, who had little antennas growing above their eyes and on their ears, recognized in Ra a kindred spirit. They beamed him to Saturn and told him that a more meaningful path than teaching awaited him. They shared knowledge with him that freed him from the limits of the human imagination. They instructed him to wait until life on Earth seemed most hopeless; then he could finally speak, imparting to the world the “equations” for transcending human reality.
HealthByrdie

I Reread My Childhood Journals—Here's What They Taught Me About Body Image

The first time I reread my childhood journals in their entirety as an adult, I cried. At first, this was from laughter; I had written what seemed like a hundred entries about American Idol (my favorite show). I had scribbled down hilarious rantings about how exciting it was to have my own cell phone and cataloged events like the school book fair, seeing Mean Girls in theaters, and the popularity of LiveStrong bracelets.
Family Relationshipsservedaily.com

Dad Taught Me What Matters Most

My dad taught me a lot of things. He taught me the importance of getting up early to start the day off right with scripture, prayer, and exercise. He taught me that you can come from a rough background with few words of affirmation and still choose to be a loving, kind person to others.
New York City, NYPosted by
POPSUGAR

How Battling Cancer Taught Me to Love My Body Exactly as It Is

My modeling agent poked my hip bone with his index finger and said, "Take this down by two inches." He walked away as if he set off a bomb and didn't want to see the aftermath. I was 22 and moved to New York City from a small town in Maryland with the promise of a modeling contract. I had been in remission from lymphoma for two years and was determined not to let my cancer diagnosis derail my dreams of walking in Fashion Week. In my eagerness to leave my medical life behind for one of runways and high fashion, I started at the bottom of the food chain and found myself stuck in a contract with a small boutique agency whose management was verbally abusive. After my agent's harsh words about my hip measurement, I fought back the tears and called my Puerto Rican mom for support.
PetsThe Conscious Cat

Sunday Cat Love and Above: What a Feral Cat Taught Me About Connecting With People

I met Fred in 2012. He had a giant striped face, matted fur, and was as thin as a rail. He sat at the bottom of the front porch stairs but quickly darted under the orange tree when I came out. Well, you can imagine what happened next: as cat lovers, whenever we see a stray or feral, we begin worrying about them – whether they’re hungry, where they’re going to go, whether they’ll be warm enough, whether they’ll come back, whether they need to be trapped and fixed, and then the predominant thought…I already have x amount of cats! Worries aside, I put out some food and a bowl of fresh water.
Jesusguideposts.org

His Father Taught Him How to Sail

My dad was a sailor. A serious amateur sailor. He and his buddy Chuck won the North American Championship in their class—sailing the beautiful wooden-hull Dragons, as the boats were called. One year the duo was second in line to go to the Olympics. And speaking of the latter, Dad headed up the yachting venue when the Olympics came to L.A. in 1984.
Mental HealthPosted by
The Devil Strip

A year of virtual learning as a high school student: How the pandemic gave me renewed confidence

As part of their Report for America service project, corps members and staff reporters Abbey Marshall and H.L. Comeriato worked with an Ellet Community Learning Center news writing class, taught by Emily Lees, to help students write narrative pieces about their lives as high school students during the COVID-19 pandemic. These are student dispatches from various points of the previous school year.