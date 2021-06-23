How A Year Inside, Before COVID, Taught Me To Lean Into Solitude

In early 2020, about a month before everything shut down, I spent a few days in Palm Springs, California, doing research for a story I was writing. Jet-lagged, I found myself wide awake one morning at four. Rather than force myself back to sleep, I got dressed, plodded to my rental car, and headed to Villa Bakery, a Mexican cafe in nearby Cathedral City. I got in line behind local truck drivers to order breakfast, then drove around in search of a spot to eat it. I ended up in a bank parking lot just as the day was getting light. I took in the beauty of the moment from the solitude of the driver’s seat: the sky’s pink glow as the sun rose over the mountains and backlit the palm trees, the warm comfort of scrambled eggs and spicy chorizo in my burrito. I should do this more often, I thought to myself.