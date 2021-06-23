Cancel
Pauls Valley, OK

Doors open soon to senior dine-in

Sherri Allen is shown during cooler weather when Pauls Valley's senior center distributed lunches in a drive-thru format. For the first time since the pandemic the local center is scheduled to bring back dine-in lunches on July 1. (PV Democrat photo)

Pauls Valley's senior citizens center is now set to soon open its doors for the first time since last year's virus pandemic forced it to shut down.

The center's return to dine-in lunches is set for Thursday, July 1.

Center director Sherri Allen and others with the Southern Oklahoma Nutrition Program are now working to get the word out, while also preparing for the transition back after about a year and half of only a drive-thru service because of COVID-19.

“We're getting ready to open for dine-in at the center. We will no longer do the drive-thru, and unfortunately you can't get the meals to go,” Allen said.

“I'm calling people and letting everyone know that we're going to open back up.

“I think it's past time. Some seniors we won't see because they haven't been out since before the pandemic or they lost their mobility. Some are still scared to get out. I think that's a travesty.”

When it all goes indoor the center will open at 8 a.m. on weekdays with meals to be served starting at 11:30 a.m. At that point the drive-thru service used because of the pandemic will no longer be offered.

“We're excited to open again,” Allen said. “People can come back to play some bingo or dominoes and then have a dine-in meal. We can start having music again on Fridays.

“I hope we can get back to some sense of normalcy with the seniors back inside the center.”

Allen stressed it's important for seniors to make reservations by calling 405-238-5892 as the meals will only be served inside the center.

Wearing masks will be optional as a table will greet visitors just inside the center's entrance complete with hand sanitizer. There a registration sheet will be signed for each meal received.

Staff at the center will thoroughly clean and sanitize the meal site before each day's meal is served, Allen said.

News of next week's return comes almost as fast as last year's closure when the pandemic arrived shutting down normal life for people all over the globe.

Over the last year and a half Allen says the drive-thru system at the center had as many as 70 people a day sign up to come pick up their meals. Later that number dropped below 30 but remained steady as a handful of meals were still taken to a few local homes.

“The problem was the seniors couldn't get to socialize.”

The director of the local center has also heard plenty of feedback on a home meal delivery service that's no longer connected to the Southern Oklahoma Nutrition Program, which includes senior centers like the one in PV.

At the top of the complaints is the home meals are delivered every couple of weeks with larger boxes left on front porches, she said.

That's resulted in some meals needing refrigeration being left out too long or some seniors having difficulty getting the boxes into their houses.

“Most people I've heard from do not like it,” Allen said. “For some seniors there's nobody there to help them with the boxes placed on their porches.

“Back when we had the contract we had a driver knock on the door and take the meal inside and help them get situated. They don't have that option now.

“We used to deliver a hot meal every day to local homes and shelf meals to others.”

