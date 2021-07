Sonic the Hedgehog is celebrating his 30th birthday in the most delightful of ways — by getting into Vtubing. On Thursday, Sonic’s official Japanese Twitter account posted a video of a Vtuber model that brings a 3D version of the classic character to life. In the video, we see Sonic talking and smiling, as he says, “Hey guys!” at the start of the video. The gimmick is part of an ongoing celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise.