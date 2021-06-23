Circus Wood chair by Edits

When I walked into my wood shop and saw all the pieces I had worked on the day before had split open, I wasn’t surprised. The pieces were outdoor checkers, made for a friend who has a checkerboard painted on a patio. She asked me to make her 24 checkers, about two inches thick and 10 inches in diameter. These didn’t need to be finely crafted and we thought the easiest way to do it was to find a log of appropriate diameter and saw off 24 “cookies.” We talked about using either cedar or a hardwood. I was afraid cedar might be too light and get blown around, so I chose an ash log and cut the cookies with a chain saw. Aha, you say, no wonder they split. After all, ash is perhaps the easiest firewood to split. Indeed, ash trees commonly split up the trunk while growing out in the woods.