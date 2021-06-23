Cancel
Conan O'Brien finally takes Seth Rogen's advice and smokes weed onstage

By Dennis Perkins
A.V. Club
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Thursday’s Conan finale shutting down Conan O’Brien’s 28-year run as late-night host, O’Brien’s been inviting all his favorite guests back to reminisce, goof around, and put a glorious capper on the occasional long-running bit. It was Seth Rogen’s turn in the (in-person) Largo chair on Tuesday, and the actor and smokeables entrepreneur confronted Conan’s professed and well-known fear of even temporary comedy idleness with some thoroughly predictable advice. Said Rogen, in all sincerity, “I would suggest—this is going to be hilariously on brand—try smoking a lot of weed for a long time.”

www.avclub.com
