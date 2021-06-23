Ohio Craft Brewers Association study lays out industry impact in state

Kris Spaulding, co-owner and president of Grand Rapids-based Brewery Vivant, has long advocated for sustainability and diversity, equity and inclusion in the local brewing community. Now she has a larger platform to promote the business values. Earlier this month, Spaulding was voted to serve as a pub brewery representative on the Brewers Association board of directors. The 501(c)(6) nonprofit trade association features a membership that includes more than 5,600 U.S.-based breweries. Spaulding is one of the representatives for a segment of breweries that sells at least a quarter of its beer on premise. MiBiz caught up with Spaulding to learn more about what she hopes to accomplish in the new role.