Food insecurity eases, but remains stubbornly high for Black and Latino households

By Karina Piser
thefern.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFood insufficiency remains above pre-pandemic levels for all Americans, but among Black and Latino households the problem is particularly acute, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey. After peaking in December, economic hardship has eased in recent months, as vaccination and reopening have sent more Americans back to work.… » Read More.

thefern.org
