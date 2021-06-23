Steven William Eaton
Steven William Eaton, 65 of Jamestown, passed away May 23, 2021 in Heritage Park. He was born June 19, 1955, in Olean, N.Y., the son of Steven and Joan Eaton. Steve grew up and graduated high school in the Limestone area. He loved and played all school sports, especially basketball. After graduation Steve moved to Randolph, N.Y., where he worked for the Piano Company for 10 years. Steve then moved to Jamestown, N.Y., where he worked for Truck Lite for 20 years.www.post-journal.com