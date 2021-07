The Czech Republic is a fascinating European country to visit. Many tourists flock to its capital city, Prague, however, the country has so much more to offer tourists. There are more than 2000 castles, consisting of ruins and those in immaculate condition, to explore, unique churches to get lost in, and spectacular natural landscapes. The Czech Republic is the perfect starting point for a European adventure thanks to its central location and connectivity to other major European cities such as Vienna and Berlin.