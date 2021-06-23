Employers Need to Know the Facts on Paid Family and Medical Leave

Tim Netkovick calls it the “kicker” in the law — and it’s a kick that could bruise an unsuspecting employer. The law in question is the state’s new Paid Family and Medical Leave (PFML) law, portions of which went into effect on Jan. 1, with others to follow on July 1. The law essentially makes Massachusetts the most generous state in the country when it comes to allowing workers to take leave for medical and family-care reasons.