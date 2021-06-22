Cancel
Rock Music

Metallica Announces Massive ‘Black Album’ Box Set & Tribute Collection

By Music News
940wfaw.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSet for release on September 10th is the eagerly awaited multi-media box set edition of Metallica's self-titled 1991 set, better known to fans as the “Black Album.” The massive Metallica “Deluxe Box Set” includes 14 CD's, six LP's, and six DVD's among much more. Featuring over 24 hours of content,...

940wfaw.com
