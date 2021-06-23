Hometown Heroes: Kahiau Together initiative keeping the community fed

We will be hosting a raffle with prizes for donors, including a 4 ticket voucher to any Texas Rangers game of your choice (except blackout dates). Also, all donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. If you are unable to donate on this day, we compassionately ask that you recruit a donor to join the cause in your place. Make your Appointment to Donate Blood today: To view available times and to schedule your donation appointment: Visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code “cityofkrum” You can also call 1-800-RedCross to schedule your blood donation appointment or contact Carrie at 940-398-7320. *Photo ID or Red Cross Donor Card required* Pay it forward: Once you make your appointment, ask a friend if they’ll join you in your effort to save lives. Don’t forget to save time by using RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history online before you come to your appointment.