The Old Village of Lawers in Perthshire, Scotland, is on sale for $173,000 and it is said to be haunted by the Lady of Lawers, who was known for her creepy prophecies. The Old Village of Lawers is located on the shores of Loch Tay in Perthshire. The property includes 3.31 acres along with 17th-century ruins, including the House of Lawers, a site of the former home of the Lady of Lawers - who is said to still haunt the village to this day.