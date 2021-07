FRONT ROYAL — After having been with the organization for seven years, Jimmy Roberts has been named the executive director of the Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging. Roberts, 62, most recently served as the Director of Care Management for the nonprofit organization, which serves Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties as well as the City of Winchester. He takes over the position after Linda Holtzapple, who served as executive eirector for four years, retired.