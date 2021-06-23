The Biggest Reason Will Blackmon Loves Jamin Davis
There are plenty of things Jamin Davis will need to learn as he navigates through his rookie season, but athleticism is not one of them. After all, that's partly what caused his draft stock to shoot from a mid-round projection all the way up to the middle of the first round. Aside from his 100-plus tackles in his only season as a consistent starter, Davis put up gaudy numbers during his Pro Day, including a 42-inch vertical and an 11-foot broad jump.www.milwaukeesun.com