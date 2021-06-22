Flashback: Smokey Robinson Performs His Last Concert With The Miracles
It was 49 years ago tonight (June 23rd, 1972) that Smokey Robinson performed his final show with the Miracles. The concert, which later was reissued on CD as part of Smokey Robinson & The Miracles: The LIVE! Collection, took place at Washington D.C.'s outdoor Carter Barron Amphitheatre. Joining the Miracles for their set was the group's co-founder, and Smokey's then-wife, Claudette Robinson, who had left the road in the mid-'60s to raise a family.940wfaw.com