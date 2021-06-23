Brooklyn Center man charged with murder in death of ex-wife
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Brooklyn Center man accused of shooting and killing his ex-wife who had remarried four days earlier has been charged in Hennepin County. Sixty-four-year-old Robert McCloud is charged with intentional second-degree murder in last week's death of 48-year-old Lauri Deatherage inside her Robbinsdale home. Civil court records show that Lauri Deatherage finalized a divorce with McCloud about three years ago. She married Billy Deatherage last week and the couple was in the process of moving to Arkansas.