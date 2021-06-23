Cancel
Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City police: More officers needed to fight violent crime

By Erin Vogt
ATLANTIC CITY — Amid a recent spike in deadly violence in the city, there’s a split reaction among some elected officials as to how best handle the situation. Mayor Marty Smalls held a news conference on Monday alongside law enforcement leaders at the city, county and federal level, saying that the city would continue to support its police force and community programs while urging the public to be accountable as well.

