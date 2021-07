The EU approved this Monday the expansion of the list of sanctioned Belarusian leaders, to which it has added 78 more people, including prominent businessmen linked to the regime of the country’s president, Alexandr Lukashenko. The EU has also paved the way for the first sectoral sanctions with which it intends to hit the economic foundations of the Belarusian regime. The new battery of sanctions has been pending the approval of the European Council, which meets this Thursday and Friday in Brussels. If the summit of European leaders gives the green light, the community punishment will be launched quickly and will force the despot of Minsk to subject his population to severe hardships or to put himself in the hands of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, to receive the help of the Kremlin. .